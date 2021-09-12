11-year-old Lisa is looking for a supportive family with knows about special needs

Lisa is looking for a family who can give her the care she needs.

AUSTIN, Texas — A young girl full of curiosity, with wonder in her eyes, anyone who knows 11-year-old Lisa knows she's always on the move with something new to explore and someone new to meet.

Although Lisa is nonverbal, she still finds ways to communicate her wants and needs. She's very independent.

She's also snuggly and quick to show affection. She loves holding hands.

As KVUE's Hannah Rucker shot this Forever Families profile, Lisa really took a liking to Tricia Dunlap and her cowboy boots. Dunlap takes photos for the Heart Gallery of Central Texas every week.

Lisa loves to swim in the summertime. She also likes to swing and play with action figures.

Her caretakers say they hope she ends up with a family who knows about special needs and makes sure Lisa has all the support she needs to thrive.

To learn more about these sisters or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.