Sisters separated for years looking for a forever family to adopt them both

Savanah and MacKenzie have been separated for years. They are hoping a new family will change that.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's skating on the ice or in a forever family, 16-year-old MacKenzie and her 15-year-old sister Savanah want someone to be there for them when they fall down in life.

"In a forever family, I'm looking for someone who's not going to give up on us. Someone who's gonna be the type to like, if we have an issue, not to like, hit us or be like, 'Go solve it on your own.' But be the type to like, be that ear, be that person we can hug," Savanah said.

The sisters spent the day with the kind staff at Chaparral Ice and Field learning to skate.

Savanah was a natural at the rink, slow and steady. MacKenzie turned it into a fun game of bumper cars, embracing her journey on the ice.

"I have a good heart, I believe. I'm 17 in January – I don't have much time to be a kid. All I'm asking is for a family to let me be a kid," MacKenzie said.

More than anything else, the two sisters want to live together after years of being separated.

"We have been distanced so many times. We are all we have left," Savanah said.

Music is a huge part of their daily lives. For Mac, it's Michael Jackson.

"He is just so honest with his pain and it connects people," she said.

Savanah also loves music and especially the country singer Brett Young.

"I relate to him in so many ways because he has so much struggle in finding love and he's not afraid to show who he is," Savanah said.

The two agree they would like to have more siblings.

"We can grow together," MacKenzie said.

For now, the two may be separated in distance but never in heart.

To learn more about these sisters or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.