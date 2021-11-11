9-year-old twins looking for an adoptive family to care for them

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE's Tori Larned spent time with Aiden and Marshall at Safe in Austin, a rescue ranch.

LEANDER, Texas — A morning full of adventure is exactly what these twin brothers are all about.

Aiden and Marshall both love animals, so they got to spend the morning with some really cool and unique ones at Safe in Austin, a ranch where broken, abused, neglected and forgotten animals have a safe and loving forever home.

Jamie Wallace-Griner, the founder of Safe in Austin, said she enjoys inviting children out who relate to the experience these animals are facing. In this case, she hopes the visit showed Aiden and Marshall that a loving family is out there for them, too.

The 9-year-old boys said they just want a family who will show them that they care.

"I want them to make me feel like I'm home," Aiden said.

Aiden and Marshall are both easy to talk to. They love learning about the world around them and sharing their interests with others. Both of them also love Legos and playing video games.

Aiden loves science and reading. He is very smart and wants to learn so much, especially when it comes to learning about reptiles and amphibians! He also likes "Star Wars" and spending time outdoors. He describes himself as a cowboy and hopes he gets to live on a farm someday, taking care of animals.

Marshall enjoys science, reading and playing sports. He also likes "Sonic the Hedgehog" because his favorite animal is a hedgehog. When he grows up, he wants to be a ranger.

The brothers enjoy spending time together whenever they can.

"I like when we play together," Marshall said.

"I like when we goof off a lot," Aiden said. "I want to stay with him until we are grown up."

Aiden and Marshall will do well with parents that are patient, spend a lot of time with them and provide routine and structure. They want their family to be active and into various activities.

The boys have an older brother, Bobby, who tagged along with them for their day at Safe in Austin. However, as of now, there are different plans for Bobby's adoption.

To learn more about Aiden and Marshall or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Starting next week, KVUE's Hannah Rucker will take the reins on the Forever Families series, as Tori Larned moves on to her next adventure.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.