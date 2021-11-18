Twin 13-year-old brothers looking for a forever family to laugh with

In this week's Forever Families, KVUE's Hannah Rucker spent time with Trey and Tavaris at Crux Climbing Center, a rock climbing gym in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Although they may look alike and share the same birthday, 13-year-old twins Trey and Tavaris both have their own unique personalities and completely different interests in life.

But one thing is for certain: It's hard not to smile and laugh when you're around these two.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker joined the brothers at Crux Climbing Center in South Austin. The Crux Climbing team gave the twins a warm welcome, tied up their shoes, harnessed them up and let them climb on the colorful rocks.

"I'm older by 36 minutes. The doctors never thought he was coming out!" Trey said.

"That's not exactly what happened," Tavaris said, holding back a smile.

Although the brothers enjoy poking fun at each other, their bond is undeniable.

"I can't live without him. I would be sad and depressed," Trey said.

"He helps me with the things I can't do," Tavaris said.

Trey has a passion for singing and playing the clarinet. His favorite artist is Ed Sheeran and he hopes that someday he can go to one of his concerts. He also loves singing in church every Sunday.

"It helps to calm me down and makes me happy," Trey said.

Tavaris likes to work with his hands and hopes to someday become an architect. He also loves basketball and wants to learn Spanish so he can communicate better with his friends at school.

"I love Michael Jordan. I look up to him because he never gave up," Tavaris said.

The two both agree that they want a forever family that is full of love for them.

"I sometimes don't feel like I get enough attention," Tavaris said.

"I feel the same way. We need all the love we can get," Trey said.

To learn more about Trey and Tavaris or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.