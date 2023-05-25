Teen girl dreams of finding her forever family

Anna, 13, is spontaneous and loves horses, gaming and food.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Anna loves being around horses because it reminds her of old memories of life before entering the foster care system.

The staff at Switch Willo Stables allowed her to spend some quality time with their gorgeous, well-mannered horses.

“They’re like, the nicest creature and like, they're spirit animals,” Anna said.

She's 13 years old and has been in the foster care system for more than three years. She admits there are emotional challenges that come with moving away from biological parents.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker asked Anna, "What is something that you wish people knew about you that would help people understand you better?"

"How I felt when in depression. [That] would probably help," Anna said.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Anna 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Anna said she considers herself a bit of a tomboy and described what her dream forever family set-up would be.

"Lots and lots of boys my age who love gaming," she said, adding that she likes the video game Minecraft.

Spending time with Anna, it's easy to tell that her sense of humor helps her get through day-to-day life. She also doesn't really care what people think of her.

“I shaved half my hair. I wanted a half-shave, but I couldn't get a half-shave so I just did the closest thing possible," Anna said.

Anna is hopeful that she will find parents who will be kind and loving to her.

To learn more about Anna or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube