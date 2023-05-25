Teen girl dreams of finding her forever family

AUSTIN, Texas — Anna loves being around horses because it reminds her of old memories of life before entering the foster care system.
The staff at Switch Willo Stables allowed her to spend some quality time with their gorgeous, well-mannered horses.
“They’re like, the nicest creature and like, they're spirit animals,” Anna said.
She's 13 years old and has been in the foster care system for more than three years. She admits there are emotional challenges that come with moving away from biological parents.
KVUE's Hannah Rucker asked Anna, "What is something that you wish people knew about you that would help people understand you better?"
"How I felt when in depression. [That] would probably help," Anna said.
PHOTOS | Forever Families: Anna
Anna said she considers herself a bit of a tomboy and described what her dream forever family set-up would be.
"Lots and lots of boys my age who love gaming," she said, adding that she likes the video game Minecraft.
Spending time with Anna, it's easy to tell that her sense of humor helps her get through day-to-day life. She also doesn't really care what people think of her.
“I shaved half my hair. I wanted a half-shave, but I couldn't get a half-shave so I just did the closest thing possible," Anna said.
Anna is hopeful that she will find parents who will be kind and loving to her.
To learn more about Anna or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.
KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.
Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.