Sweet young girl in need of a forever family

Adalynn loves cuddles, playing with makeup and sparkles, being active and sweet treats.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Every week, KVUE features a child in the Texas foster care system who is in need of a forever family.

This week, Hannah Rucker met up with 9-year-old Adalynn. She's a little girl with a big, beautiful personality.

"I'm silly, and I like piggyback rides. And make sure you have lots and lots of makeup!" Adalynn said.

Adalynn loves doing gymnastics and being active. She also loves sweet treats.

She enjoyed a day of jumping at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Park. She's curious about the world around her – and best of all, she's got spunk.

Adalynn currently lives in a foster home but is in need of a forever family to adopt her.

She explained why she is eager to find a family to call her own.

"I just want a family who can keep me safe," Adalynn said. "And that I won't have to go through what I'm going through over and over for my whole life and just go back and forth on it. It's hard."

She is extremely affectionate and has a wide range of interests.

To learn more about Adalynn or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

