Sweet young girl in need of a forever family

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Every week, KVUE features a child in the Texas foster care system who is in need of a forever family.
This week, Hannah Rucker met up with 9-year-old Adalynn. She's a little girl with a big, beautiful personality.
"I'm silly, and I like piggyback rides. And make sure you have lots and lots of makeup!" Adalynn said.
Adalynn loves doing gymnastics and being active. She also loves sweet treats.
She enjoyed a day of jumping at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Cedar Park. She's curious about the world around her – and best of all, she's got spunk.
Adalynn currently lives in a foster home but is in need of a forever family to adopt her.
She explained why she is eager to find a family to call her own.
"I just want a family who can keep me safe," Adalynn said. "And that I won't have to go through what I'm going through over and over for my whole life and just go back and forth on it. It's hard."
She is extremely affectionate and has a wide range of interests.
To learn more about Adalynn or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.
KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.
Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.