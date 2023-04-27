Energetic young boy in need of a forever family

Moses likes jelly beans, jumping, math class, animals and watching basketball.

AUSTIN, Texas — Moses is a 10-year-old boy who is bursting with energy.

He has been in foster care for a little over a year and is in need of a forever family to adopt and care for him.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with Moses at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Cedar Park for some fun.

Moses loves to jump around to get out his energy. He also loves watching Steph Curry play basketball and enjoys his math class and school. Most of all, he loves eating jelly beans.

"The rainbow jelly beans! The one with every flavor in it. It has everything in it," Moses said.

His caseworker, Shakirra Williams, shared what her hopes are for Moses.

"I would like to see Moses placed with a forever family that understands him, where he can feel comfortable, be himself and also a family that can give him the attention that he needs and where he can thrive and grow," Williams said.

Williams shared that Moses has an intellectual disability, which can sometimes make his speech hard to understand. It also takes him a little bit longer to learn things.

She said his future forever family will need to have patience with him.

To learn more about Moses or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

