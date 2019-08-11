AUSTIN, Texas — There’s always a lot going on in Central Texas, so we decided to make your life a little easier by compiling a list of some great things you can check out this weekend.

Here you go!

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

AP

The Longhorns face off against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Betty Who will be headlining Longhorn City Limits, an event that is free to the public. For ticket information, click here.

Cosplay is very popular at Austin Comic Con 2013

Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Austin Convention Center, fans will get to see Henry Winkler, a.k.a. The Fonz, along with stars from other hit shows like "Smallville" and "Charmed." For ticket information, click here.

Ion Art, Inc.

It’s the third annual interactive neon, light and music event put on by Ion Art Inc., and Art Seen Alliance. This immersive neon exhibit is only happening for one night and features discounted adult beverages, dancing and great opportunities for pictures. Kids 12 and under are free. For other ticket information, click here.

Hermes Rivera

Enjoy tastings from more than 25 of Austin’s most talented chefs, restaurants and food trucks as they prepare their recipes for gourmet mac and cheese. They’ll battle it out while you get to vote to see who will be crowned the best in the city. For ticket information, click here.

Austin Spurs media day.

The Austin Spurs start their 2019-20 season at home on Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. This is the 15th anniversary for the NBA G League team. For ticket information, click here.

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Grammy-Award winning musician and New York Times best-selling author discusses his new lifestyle book, "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life." It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the superstar has managed to stay fit, mentally and physically. The event is happening at First Baptist Church on Friday at 7 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

Hot wings at Fire on the Mountain

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA

Happening Saturday Nov. 9 at Palm Park, enjoy hot wings, fried chicken entertainment. For ticket information, click here.

Pixabay

Experience artisan wine, cheese, meats, sweets and vendors from the Texas Hill Country on Sunday Nov. 10 at Smythwick Castle. For ticket information, click here.

