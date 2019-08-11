AUSTIN, Texas — There’s always a lot going on in Central Texas, so we decided to make your life a little easier by compiling a list of some great things you can check out this weekend.
Texas vs. Kansas State
The Longhorns face off against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Betty Who will be headlining Longhorn City Limits, an event that is free to the public. For ticket information, click here.
Wizard World Austin
Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Austin Convention Center, fans will get to see Henry Winkler, a.k.a. The Fonz, along with stars from other hit shows like "Smallville" and "Charmed." For ticket information, click here.
Surreal Sea 2019
It’s the third annual interactive neon, light and music event put on by Ion Art Inc., and Art Seen Alliance. This immersive neon exhibit is only happening for one night and features discounted adult beverages, dancing and great opportunities for pictures. Kids 12 and under are free. For other ticket information, click here.
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival
Enjoy tastings from more than 25 of Austin’s most talented chefs, restaurants and food trucks as they prepare their recipes for gourmet mac and cheese. They’ll battle it out while you get to vote to see who will be crowned the best in the city. For ticket information, click here.
Austin Spurs vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The Austin Spurs start their 2019-20 season at home on Friday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. This is the 15th anniversary for the NBA G League team. For ticket information, click here.
Tim McGraw discusses Grit & Grace
Grammy-Award winning musician and New York Times best-selling author discusses his new lifestyle book, "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life." It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the superstar has managed to stay fit, mentally and physically. The event is happening at First Baptist Church on Friday at 7 p.m. For ticket information, click here.
Austin Fried Chicken and Hot Wing Festival
Happening Saturday Nov. 9 at Palm Park, enjoy hot wings, fried chicken entertainment. For ticket information, click here.
Texas Artisan Food & Wine Festival
Experience artisan wine, cheese, meats, sweets and vendors from the Texas Hill Country on Sunday Nov. 10 at Smythwick Castle. For ticket information, click here.
