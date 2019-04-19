SAN ANTONIO — Let's admit it: We are all somewhat shocked by the San Antonio Spurs performance through the first three games of their first-round playoff series against Denver.

San Antonio leads 2-1 heading into Saturday's Game Four at the AT&T Center.

What's amazing about this is it isn't suppose to happen. A seven-seed literally pounding on the two-seed, Denver.

Also, the Spurs are somewhat rebuilding from the post-Duncan, Ginobili and Parker era.

How is this possible?

It's because of a guy from the Denver area named Derrick White. The second-year Spurs' guard is embarrassing his hometown team, the Nuggets. White is literally growing up in the postseason.

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, center, shoots between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward Paul Millsap in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

He spent a portion of last season in the Austin area playing for San Antonio's G League team, the Austin Spurs, in Cedar Park.

White is averaging 23 points per game against the Nuggets. That's 15 more points per game than he averaged during the entire regular season.

He's received some texts and calls from his hometown folks about this.

"A bunch of people from Colorado, 'I hate that you're doing this to our team,'" White said.

His veteran teammates, like Rudy Gay, acknowledged that the postseason is a time in which young players mature.

"He stepped to the challenge, that's what the playoffs are about," Gay said. "We needed him last night, and it's good to see him progress like he has been."

During Thursday night's 118-108 Game Three win over Denver, White contributed 36 points against the Nuggets.

But, he is young and five-time NBA Champion Coach Gregg Popovich coaches him as hard as he did his previous point guard – a guy named Tony Parker.

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) confers with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

"Yeah, he's definitely on me," White said. "Probably not as much as he was on Tony. He's definitely helped me out throughout the whole process."

If White's maturation continues and "Longhorn for Life" LaMarcus Aldridge continues to be a factor along with DeMar DeRozan, don't be surprised if the Spurs challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in a few weeks.

But, first things first. The Spurs can place Denver on the ropes with a win in Game Four of this series Saturday afternoon in San Antonio.

Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Watch: Last-known video of missing Mesquite mother

California couple who starved, shackled children sentenced to life in prison

Baseball scouting organization moving HQ to Hutto

Who's in charge of cleaning up homeless camps? An Austin neighborhood wants answers.

More blood pressure drugs recalled for cancer risk