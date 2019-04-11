AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Longhorns are back in Austin this Saturday to take on Kansas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.
Highs will be in the low 60s for Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Expect an east-southeast wind at around 5 mph.
Here's a look the extended forecast for Austin:
