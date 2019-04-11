AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Longhorns are back in Austin this Saturday to take on Kansas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.

Highs will be in the low 60s for Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Expect an east-southeast wind at around 5 mph.

kvue

Here's a look the extended forecast for Austin:

Stay with KVUE on social media and download the KVUE News app so you can stay up to date on the Longhorns and the weather: kvue.com/app.

RELATED:

Tom Herman: Longhorns' confidence not shaken following TCU loss, looking ahead at Kansas State

Texas Longhorns student-athletes build 'Courts for Kids' in Panama, Morocco

Texas Longhorns men's basketball nears 2019 season opener