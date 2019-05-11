AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Athletics sponsor Cooper Tires is offering 150 pairs of tickets to the Texas vs. Kansas State football game this Saturday for military service personnel and their families.

This Saturday's matchup is also the Longhorns' "Salute to Service" game, honoring U.S. service personnel, according to Texas Sports.

The free tickets can be redeemed while supplies last through VetTix. Texas Athletics also offers tickets at a discounted price to service personnel online.

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The gameday weather will be in the low 60s for Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

