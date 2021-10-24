Third annual Hunter 5K Halloween Fun Run honors tragic death of Austin boy

Halloween was Hunter's favorite holiday. He loved dressing up. He roared all the time. The tiger was his animal.

AUSTIN, Texas — The third annual Hunter 5K race and Halloween Fun Run will be held in South Austin next weekend in honor of a 4-year-old boy who tragically died in 2018.

On Dec. 26, 2018, an accident sent Hunter to the hospital. A weight fell on him in the family's at-home gym. He died two days later. Halloween was Hunter's favorite holiday. He loved dressing up. He roared all the time. The tiger was his animal.

So, a tradition was born.

"Hunter was a very vivacious four-and-a-half year old little boy who liked to roar at everything, which is why we have the Tiger," Hunter's mom, Jessica Henderson said. "It's kind of our symbol for him. He roared everywhere he went. Every year before the race, we say 'okay everyone give a big roar,' and everyone roars, and then they take off. It's pretty awesome."

The race will once again be held on Halloween weekend.

All proceeds from the race go to the Dell Children's Trust. Jessica Henderson told KVUE it's her family's way of saying thank you to a community for being there when they needed it most.

The race starts at 9 a.m., and when it's over, there will be games, raffles and food trucks.

To register or donate, visit TheHunter5K.com.