On Saturday, an Austin police officer raised tens of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit that helped his family when they were in need.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the "Hunter 5K Costume Fun Run" in South Austin on Saturday.

On December 26, 2018, a weight fell on four-year-old Hunter Henderson, collapsing his lungs. He died two days later.

Hunter's parents – APD SWAT officer Chance Henderson and his wife, Jessica – decided to hold the race to give back to Austin Cops for Charities and to the community because they were there for the family during their darkest time.

Jessica said since day one, neighbors and others have been by their side.

"They were on our street from the day of and they've been here since, and now they're all here enjoying the day, supporting us again and it's been amazing," she said.

The couple also said, "Through tragedy, you can do great things and the community can back you up. Support comes from everywhere."

The race raised about $30,000. All the proceeds will go toward Cops for Charities.

If you'd like to learn more about Cops for Charities or make a donation, visit their website.

