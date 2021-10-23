5-year-old sells lemonade at COTA during Formula 1's U.S. Grand Prix

Amal Vohra's family opened Amal's Lemonade Stand at COTA for the weekend, after Amal helped her family's food stand at Austin City Limits this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — To beat the heat at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend, some people bring umbrellas, others find some shade, while many get themselves a lemonade. This year, 5-year-old Amal Vohra wanted to open a lemonade stand at the U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

Vohra's family already owns a food truck: Shawarma Point. Her uncle and dad are selling the Shawarma Point menu at COTA this weekend already, so they decided to use some of their space for a new stand: Amal's Lemonade Stand.

"We thought 'why don't we do Amal's Lemonade Stand?' It's every kid's dream to do a lemonade stand," Faraz Vohra, Amal's uncle, said. "What better way to start than doing it at the U.S. Grand Prix right?"

Amal and her 2-and-a-half-year-old sister Aaminah squeeze lemons together while snacking on ice chips. The two sisters don't say much, but take orders from thirsty customers and hand out lemonades and iced teas in Saturday's heat.

Trying to beat the heat at @COTA @F1's U.S. Grand Prix this weekend? How about some lemonade from a very entrepreneurial 5-year-old! @KVUE pic.twitter.com/2FpiJupXU0 — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) October 24, 2021

"I like working with my daddy, that's why I sell lemonade," Amal said.

After taking a short break from the heat, Amal found when life gives you lemons, it's time to make lemonade.

Amal's Lemonade Stand will be open Sunday for fans and customers at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix.