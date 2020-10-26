Virtual race honors life of 4-year-old Hunter Henderson

AUSTIN, Texas — It was supposed to be a one-off.
The in-person 5K and Halloween fun run where hundreds turned out to support Chance, Jessica, and Reese Henderson in their South Austin neighborhood was originally a one-time thing to honor four-year-old Hunter.
On Dec. 26, 2018, an accident sent Hunter to the hospital. A weight fell on him in the family's at-home gym. He died two days later.
But, Chance Henderson said he heard from so many community members who enjoyed remembering Hunter in such a loving way.
Halloween was Hunter's favorite holiday. He loved dressing up. He roared all the time. The tiger was his animal.
So, a tradition was born.
"It was great. Everyone loved it," Chance Henderson said. "So, they wanted to do it again. It was an organic kind of growth. They wanted to do it again. I loved it. This year it's virtual. But it's the same call for the same purpose."
The race is once again held on Halloween.
Since it is virtual, it lasts for two weeks, ending on Nov. 14.
Last year, the race raised $30,000 for Cops for Charities, the nonprofit that helped Austin police officer and his family right after the accident. Members of the nonprofit provided support and whatever the family needed.
This year, Cops for Charities continues to be there for the Henderson's by donating $30,000 to TheHunter5K.com.
The Hendersons have decided all proceeds from this year's virtual race will benefit Dell Children's Medical Center.
Jessica Henderson said the doctors and nurses helped the entire family during that difficult time.
"We really felt like they were there for us. I mean, we had the best possible care and we know that. And we were so lucky to have that," Jessica Henderson said. "Even the social, emotional women who are there who were helping Reese through it. You know, by taking her to talk to her and to have her do arts and crafts projects and all those things that you don't even think of would matter as much. You know, siblings need support, too, and they were able to help her when we were by Hunter's side. And it's all of those small things that need funding. Like there's so much that a hospital needs and there are so many intricate parts to not just the physicians and the equipment that they need, but the support that everybody needs when they're there. And it just felt like it was the right choice for us to give back to that. And you know, everyone who helped us."
To register or donate, click: TheHunter5K.com.
