Tips for staying healthy while still trick-or-treating during a pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — The past year-and-a-half of holidays has looked different, thanks to the pandemic.

While COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Austin-Travis County, masking is still encouraged and vaccines have not yet been authorized for those under 12.

Dr. Bradley Berg, a pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White, said Halloween is the perfect holiday for a pandemic, since people can wear masks.

"They can put on costume-specific masks and still go out and trick-or-treat," said Dr. Berg. "I think it’s still is important to be smart. Wash your hands before and after, use lots of hand sanitizer as you’re moving through the neighborhood, practice that social distancing at the front door.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines for this year’s Halloween festivities.

The guidelines include:

Encouraging people who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect those who can't;

People should wear masks that cover their nose and mouth in indoor settings, if they aren’t fully vaccinated; Outdoors is safer than indoors;

Avoided crowded, poorly ventilated spots;

Stay home/don't host a party if you’re feeling sick;

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The CDC said kids under two should not wear masks.

To see the full list of guidelines, click here.