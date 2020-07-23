Tropical Depression Eight has formed, expected to strengthen before making landfall

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Texas coast.

Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday night. As of the 10 PM advisory, the tropical depression has 30 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at about 6 mph.

The latest forecast cone shows the depression strengthening to Tropical Storm Hanna, before making landfall. This would be our eighth named storm of the season. Although it's expected to make landfall along the middle Texas coast, residents from the Texas to Louisiana coast should monitor this system closely.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for much of the Texas coast. This extends from from Port Mansfield to High Island. A tropical storm watch means that tropical conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

This tropical system will bring beneficial rain for much of Texas this weekend. At this time, 1"- 3" of rain will be possible for central Texas. Isolated areas could see 4"- 5" of rain. This may bring a flood threat for central Texas if rain chances materialize on the higher side, so it's something we should all stay weather aware for in the coming days.