Mike Ramos, Javier Ambler cases won't go before a grand jury this year

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore issued a statement about the cases Wednesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — A grand jury won't be looking at the cases of Javier Ambler and Michael Ramos anytime soon.

Back in early July, the Travis County District Attorney's Office said a Travis County grand jury would be impaneled on Aug. 11 and would look at the cases later that month. But now, DA Margaret Moore – who lost her bid for reelection in the Democratic primary runoff – says she wants her successor to take the case to a grand jury.

"The voters of Travis County have spoken. By overwhelmingly supporting a candidate for district attorney who ran on a platform of changing how officer-involved shootings are prosecuted, I believe the community has clearly stated it would like to see the new administration oversee prosecution of these cases from beginning to end," Moore said.

Travis County voters will choose either Democrat Jose Garza or Republican Martin Harry as the next DA in November. But whoever is elected won't be sworn in to take office until January 2021 – meaning Ambler's and Ramos's cases won't be presented to a grand jury until sometime next year.

In March 2019, Javier Ambler was killed while he was in the custody of a Williamson County sheriff's deputy. The deputy began chasing Ambler after he failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. According to records obtained by the KVUE Defenders, deputies used a Taser on Ambler several times as he told them he had a heart condition and couldn't breathe.

On April 24, an Austin officer reportedly shot Michael Ramos with a beanbag shotgun during a confrontation with police at an apartment complex before Ramos tried to drive away. As Ramos was driving away, another officer fired his rifle at him. Ramos died later that night at a hospital. An investigation revealed he was unarmed during the incident.

Investigators in Ambler's death have also said they won't release additional footage from that night.