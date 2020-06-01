AUSTIN, Texas — We are tracking two cold fronts this week.

The first is set to arrive Monday afternoon and it will briefly put an end to the stretch of 70-degree days.

The front has slowed down significantly and will stall across The Hill Country through the early afternoon. Because of this, high temperatures will still be in the 70s, which is about ten degrees above the average for this time of the year.

RELATED: Forecast: Sunny, mild Monday before a cooler Tuesday

KVUE

The front will clear the area by seven this evening. Since it is a dry front, no rain is expected. What we can expect is a breezy northwest wind overnight. This will help drag is the cooler and drier air by Tuesday morning.

KVUE

Wind gusts will be between twenty and thirty miles per hour Monday evening and overnight, while relative humidity levels drop. The dry, breezy northwest winds will help keep cedar pollen levels high through midweek.

RELATED: Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen remains very high in Central Texas

KVUE

Another day of sunshine is expected on Tuesday with high temperatures close to the average for this time of the year.

KVUE

WATCH: Tips for keeping warm in cold weather

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

North Austin vs. South Austin: The tug of war of 1987

Tom Hanks' Golden Globe speech leaves everyone in tears

American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

Man killed in S. Congress stabbing was Freebirds kitchen manager, former coworker confirms

Missing teen believed to be in West Texas

Motorcyclist killed in Cedar Park crash