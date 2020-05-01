CEDAR PARK, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the U.S. 183A toll road in Cedar Park on Saturday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Park officers responded for a crash with injuries in the 6400 block of the 183A toll road. When they arrived on the scene, officers saw a pickup truck in the median and a motorcycle in the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Dane Benjamin Hone, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died early Sunday morning.

Cedar Park police said, based on their investigation, it appears the truck crashed into the median first, sending pieces of debris into the road. The motorcycle driver hit the debris moments later and crashed.

This is an ongoing investigation. According to police, this is Cedar Park's first traffic fatality of 2020.

