AUSTIN, Texas — Friday morning's cedar pollen count came in at 6,347 gr/m3, the highest count this season so far.

Cedar pollen has not seen levels of more than 6,000 gr/m3 since Dec. 21, 2018.

Cedar is considered high when it reaches over 1,000 gr/m3. The pollen levels have slowly been climbing the last several days. The rain from earlier this week was not enough the settle pollen down.

Friday morning's front brought in dry, gusty northwesterly winds. This is generally when we see pollen levels go up.

Cedar pollen is expected to remain in the high count on Friday and through the weekend. Another dry airmass and a front on Monday will likely keep the pollen high once again through midweek. Relief may be seen when rain chances return next Thursday.

Cedar season typically starts in early December and lasts through mid-February. The peek of the cedar season is usually the first two weeks of January.

KVUE spoke with an allergist to find out how Central Texans can get some relief from the cedar fever.

