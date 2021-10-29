Daybreak Adventures: House of Torment

House of Torment is a Halloween season staple in Austin. The KVUE Daybreak team braved it for their latest adventure.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner so there is no better time to head to a haunted house. For this edition of Daybreak Adventures, the KVUE Daybreak team headed to one of the most realistic, terrifying haunted houses in Austin – a place that lives up to its name: House of Torment.

There's just something about a haunted house. The anticipation, the unknown. And even if you think you know what's coming, you still can't stop the screams, echoing through House of Torment's 40,000 square feet.

Those shrieks are music to the ears of General Manager Michael Garcia.

"Everybody likes to get scared," he said. "And it's fear, you know? It's the fear of the unknown, it's not knowing, you know, what's around the corner."

House of Torment is so scary, staff recommends kids younger than 12 stay away.

"We've had the typical Code Yellow, Code Browns, which I'll leave that to the imagination," Garcia joked. "We've got UT football players who run out."

Yvonne Nava and Mariel Ruiz braved the front of the line. Bryce Newberry and KVUE producer Blythe Nebeker had nowhere to run, so they kept running into Mariel and Yvonne.

"Are we going the right way?" asked a scared Mariel.

"I don't know," Yvonne answered.

Once the team got through the first of three phases, we had to call it quits and check our vitals.

"My heartbeat got up to 102," Mariel said, looking at her smartwatch.

"Mine's probably triple that!" Blythe joked.

She wasn't far off: hers was at 197!

We are all happy to report we didn't have any "Code Browns."

If you'd like to check out House of Torment, buy your tickets early because they do sell out quickly. For information on the attraction's COVID-19 policy, click here.

