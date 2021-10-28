LIST: Halloween costume parties, contests, movie screenings in Central Texas

Halloween is on Sunday, Oct. 31, but there's a wide range of events taking place in the days leading up to the biggest day of spooky season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The most haunted days of spooky season are well within reach. Here in Austin, venues are getting ready to host their wicked events.

From dog costume contests to outdoor concerts, there's a Halloween party for everyone taking place this weekend across Central Texas.

KVUE made it easy for you to find an event to go to. Check out our list of what to do this "HalloWeekend" below:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Hotel Ella is hosting a screening of Disney’s "Hocus Pocus" on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per person and include a caramel apple from The Cupcake Bar.

The event is outside, so come prepared with lawn chairs, blankets and whatever else you need to stay warm. It is also a costume party “if you dare.”

If you head to dinner at Goodall’s before the movie, you can get 15% off your meal when you show the staff your ticket confirmation email. Tickets are available online.

Jo’s Coffee on South Congress is closing out its 2021 Thursday Fright Night series with a screening of "Beetlejuice." The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden is a having Halloween costume party hosted by DJ Mel.

The event includes a costume contest for both humans and dogs. It starts at 6:30 p.m., and winners will receive special Cosmic, Shakey Graves and Roughhouse merchandise as a prize.

Your furry friend can also get a free dog tarot card reading from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. All sales, including donations from the tarot card reading, will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Friday, Oct. 29

Meanwhile Brewing Co. is hosting its first-ever "Werewolf Costume Contest and Dog Party" on Friday at 7 p.m.

Owners are encouraged to dress their dog as best they can to “impress some of our favorite pup influencers.” A “tasty prize” is up for grabs.

You can RSVP for free on Meanwhile’s website.

Saturday, Oct. 30

The fun at Meanwhile Brewing Co. continues into the weekend. On Saturday at 8 p.m., six bands will play Meanwhile’s outdoor stage. There will also be a costume contest, games and prizes.

The cover is $5 and tickets are available online.

On Saturday from noon until 4 p.m., the Hill County Galleria is hosting its family-friendly "Boo Bash on the Lawn." The event will include an interactive performance for kids by Joe McDermott and a dog costume contest.

The performance starts at 4 p.m., and the contest starts at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, is the last day to register for the contest. You can do so by clicking here.

Hotel San Jose says its "annual Halloween party looms." On Saturday, the hotel is offering drink specials, music by DJs Chuck'N'Coffins and a costume contest.

The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight and is free for everyone.

Dreamland in Dripping Springs is hosting a free Halloween event. The main event is an outdoor concert by Hair Metal Giants.

From 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., you can also enjoy photo opportunities with more than 3,500 pumpkins, a costume contest, pumpkin painting, food and drink specials and more.

LCRA Parks is opening a trick-or-treating trail on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be located at Zip Lost Pines at McKinney Roughs Nature Park in Cedar Park.

Tickets are $15 for people 13 and older and $15 for children 12 and younger. They're available online for purchase.

Several other activities and attractions will be available on top of trick-or-treating. And for an extra cost, you can purchase tickets to a spooky zip line tour.

AISD Police Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

The Austin ISD Police Department is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The department said everyone is welcome at the Nelson Field Athletic Complex.

Sunday, Oct. 31

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, The Belmont is "holding it down" with three DJs at its Halloween party silent disco. Upon arrival, you'll receive special wireless headphones.

Costumes are not required but are "strongly suggested." You must be 21 years old to attend.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available online.

Korean restaurant Seolju is hosting a kill-free version of Netflix's popular series "Squid Game." But the prizes are still to die for! Losers get a free shot, and the winner gets paid everyone's entry fees combined.

To participate, you need need to Venmo Seoulju $10 by Friday, Oct. 29. The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.