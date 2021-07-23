x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Daybreak Adventures

Daybreak Adventures: XTreme Force Hollywood Adventures

The KVUE Daybreak team played action heroes for a day at XTreme Force Hollywood Adventures & Entertainment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Did you know there is a place in Austin where you can pretend to be in an action movie? The KVUE Daybreak team decided it would be fun to be action heroes for a day, so they headed out to XTreme Force Hollywood Adventures & Entertainment.

We learned from owner and stunt trainer Mark Anthony.

"We do everything with stunts: action with pyrotechnics, squibs, high falls, fire, car driving. Anything with action, we do it," Anthony said.

While the fight sequence between Hunter and I was, no question, better than Bryce and Hannah's, Anthony knew better than to let us go straight for the main attraction without any training.

After we each had a couple of clean rounds on the mat, we braved the 20-foot climb to start practicing the high fall.

"What we just did down there, we are going to do up here," Anthony said.

Not a single one of us was scared. After watching everyone else's technique, Hunter Williams flipped out – literally!

Once we got comfortable with the jump, it was time to add in our dramatic fight scenes – with the most dramatic group you could ask for.

We finally nailed that stunt ... sort of.

Then it was time to give something else a shot, preferably on land. But what we didn't anticipate was getting lit on fire. 

Yes, on purpose, but with a protective layer on our skin, of course. Don't try this at home!

Related Articles

Finally, we were thrown through a wall. Well, a wall of cardboard boxes. It was like a superhero used all their strength on us, but in reality, we were attached to a line that was pulled by a machine. That's how the magic happens.

Anthony said he teaches stunts based on everyone's comfort level.

"Everybody comes out. You're pretty much a beginner," he said.

The point of the day is just to come together as a team and have fun. But I guess we should just stick with the news.

Xtreme Force Hollywood Adventures & Entertainment is located at 13317 Fitzhugh Road in Austin. 

For more Daybreak Adventures, check out our YouTube playlist.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

The Backstory: A Texas cop kills a 12-year-old boy during questioning about a petty crime

12-year-old Austin-area baker hopes to find sweet family to adopt her

The man Rodney Reed's defense team contends is the real killer, took the stand on day four of appeals hearing

Samsung's new microchip factory: Will Austin or Taylor snag the deal?