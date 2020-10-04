AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is an early April report about the decline in air travel.

Low-cost air carrier Spirit Airlines has requested a temporary suspension of service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to documents filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Spirit, like other airlines, is in survival mode, which has necessitated temporarily discontinuing service,” attorneys for the airline wrote in the filing.

Under the CARES Act, approved by Congress in late March, airlines are only eligible for stimulus money if they continue to maintain regular service to the cities they normally would – but airlines can request an exemption from the service obligation.

Austin is one of 26 cities the airline is requesting to halt service to during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the filing.

“Requiring Spirit to continue to operate three flights a week to these cities will rapidly exhaust Spirit’s financial resources and manpower, while adding virtually nothing to those cities' access to air transportation at this time,” the Spirit filing said.

Air travel across the country has taken a major hit as fewer people are flying during the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 1, 943 people flew out of Austin’s airport. The Transportation Security Administration screened 136,023 flyers across the country that day, compared to 2,151,626 on the same weekday in 2019.

Spirit’s request is now under review by the Department of Transportation, which will consider input from interested parties and allow time for a response from the airline.

Ultimately, the USDOT’s Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, or the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, will decide if the exemption is permitted.

“Requiring Spirit to continue to serve these cities when, unlike larger carriers, it relies almost exclusively on independent contractors (for which Spirit receives no employee grant money) at these airports will harm Spirit’s ability to restore service as the pandemic ends and deny consumers the low fare service Spirit wants to bring back to the public,” the filing said.

The airline has not responded to KVUE’s request for comment. It’s not clear how long the temporary suspension would last.

Spirit Airlines started operating at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in February 2019. According to the airport’s website, Spirit serves 13 destinations from Austin.

