East Austin park gets new 'mini-pitch' thanks to Austin FC nonprofit, partners

4ATX Foundation and Boingo Wireless partnered with U.S. Soccer Foundation and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department to install the state-of-the-art mini-pitch.

AUSTIN, Minn. — Austin FC's nonprofit arm, 4ATX Foundation, and partner Boingo Wireless announced the installation has begun on a soccer mini-pitch at a park in East Austin.

The mini-pitch, located at Civitan Neighborhood Park, is the third one 4ATX Foundation has helped install in the greater-Austin area. The organization helped install the Wooldridge Park mini-pitch in North Austin in October 2020 and the Dove Springs Recreation Center futsal court in southeast Austin in November 2019.

4ATX and Boingo collaborated with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department to transform an under-used space in the park to the brand-new mini-pitch seen in the photo gallery below.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Boingo, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Austin Parks and Recreation to create a space where young people and families can gather and make connections through soccer,” said 4ATX Foundation Executive Director Kaitlin Swarts. “This mini-pitch will be a shared community space for years to come in the Montopolis neighborhood, and we look forward to it opening in the near future.”

PHOTOS: 4ATX Foundation, Boingo announce start of mini-pitch installation in Austin neighborhood 1/47

2/47

3/47

4/47

5/47

6/47

7/47

8/47

9/47

10/47

11/47

12/47

13/47

14/47

15/47

16/47

17/47

18/47

19/47

20/47

21/47

22/47

23/47

24/47

25/47

26/47

27/47

28/47

29/47

30/47

31/47

32/47

33/47

34/47

35/47

36/47

37/47

38/47

39/47

40/47

41/47

42/47

43/47

44/47

45/47

46/47

47/47 1 / 47

“Austin Parks and Recreation is thrilled to be collaborating with Austin FC to bring a new amenity to the neighborhood for community to gather and play,” said Austin Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly McNeeley. “We are very excited Austin FC and 4ATX Foundation have partnered with the Department through the community PARKNERSHIPS program, and we look forward to growing soccer opportunities for the community to enjoy in the future.”

Making soccer accessible for all.



4ATX Foundation teams up with @boingo to start installation on a new mini-pitch in Civitan Park.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/cqdTXlJ9JN pic.twitter.com/WFdsAbrV9V — 4ATX Foundation (@4ATXFoundation) November 16, 2021

The new mini-pitch is only the latest of numerous community service projects implemented by 4ATX Foundation. For more information about 4ATX and the work being done in the community, visit Austin FC's website here.