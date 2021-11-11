Q2 raises $81,000 for diabetes research with annual dodgeball tournament

This was the first year the software company held the annual tournament at Q2 Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based software company Q2 held its first dodgeball tournament at Q2 Stadium earlier this week to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research.

Company employees took on Austin FC and other sponsor teams in the community dodgeball tournament and ended up raising $81,000, according to a release.

A total of 26 teams signed up to play in the tournament during National Diabetes Awareness Month. The winner was crowed after 60 games were played.

Since the event began in 2017, the company has raised $280,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDFR). The nonprofit funds research and advocates for support in finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes research. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease the suddenly strikes and has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle and cannot be prevented.

