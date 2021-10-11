"100 years from now ... when fans reflect on our inaugural year, they’ll view 2021 as the year the seed was first planted, and the roots began to take hold."

AUSTIN, Texas — Letters penned from members of the Austin FC to the fanbase have become a staple of the club in the past year.

In the letter, Precourt hints at "taking the long view," referencing the saying “It’s a 100-Year-War” and fans will look back on the inaugural season to see that the first seeds were rooted for the growing foundation and brand that is Austin FC. Precourt thanks the fans who attended Austin FC matches, traveled across the country in significant numbers and helped build a culture of community engagement.

Austin FC's first season finished with the Verde and Black second to last in the Western Conference with 31 points. The club's record in year one was 9-21-4 (win-loss-tie).

"And as we look ahead, we are already planning for 2022 and beyond. As our roots grow stronger, we recognize and accept the expectation that our Club will evolve and improve," Precourt said in the letter. "Our staff and players will work tirelessly to achieve success between the white lines. The work is ongoing. Success takes time and this season only increases our motivation and drive. Our players commit every day to being better versions of themselves. They fight for the city and for the fans, and I know that we will not rest until we’re collectively lifting trophies for Austin."

You can read Precourt's full letter here on the club website.