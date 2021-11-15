Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver named MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year award finalist

Stuver and his wife, Ashley, have brought The Laundry Project to Austin, an initiative dedicated to helping low-income families in washing clothes and linens.

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) announced its finalists for the 2021 MLS Year-End Awards, and Austin FC fans will recognize one of the names included in the honors list.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver was named one of three finalists for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award. The other nominees are Julián Araujo of the LA Galaxy and Justin Morrow of Toronto FC.

“I am truly honored to be a finalist for this year’s Humanitarian of the Year award,” said Stuver. “I cannot thank the Austin community enough for the support they have shown to make our initiatives a success.”

Stuver, Araujo and Morrow earned the most votes among polling from the following groups: current MLS players, MLS club technical staffs and a select group of media members.

Stuver has championed several community initiatives in Austin, but most notable is The Laundry Project, which he does with his wife, Ashley. The Stuvers teamed up with The Laundry Project, a community service initiative dedicated to assisting low-income families with washing clothes and linens, earlier this year. Low-income families can bring their laundry to be done for free and pick up detergent and fabric softener for use.

Stuver was also recently named the 4ATX Foundation's "2021 Legend of the Year."

“Brad’s commitment to serving the Austin community and using his platform as a force for good has been inspiring to watch,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “Being a finalist for Humanitarian of the Year is a great honor, and as an organization, we’ll continue to support him and Ashley every step of the way.”