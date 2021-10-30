The Copa Tejas Trophy: Crowning Texas' top MLS club

The Copa Tejas trophy was unveiled Saturday at Toyota Stadium ahead of the Austin FC and FC Dallas match.

FRISCO, Texas — Ahead of the Austin FC vs. FC Dallas match, the Copa Tejas trophy on the line between the two clubs was unveiled Saturday.

Copa Tejas is a supporter-based competition among the different soccer clubs in Texas. It was established in 2019 with USL Championship clubs, but then expanded to include an MLS division with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dyanmo FC in 2021.

This will be the first time Copa Tejas will award a trophy among MLS clubs, and the trophy was unveiled Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco before the match. The trophy's unveiling was livestreamed by The Striker Texas.

You can watch the live stream here on their Twitter page:

COPA TEJAS FINAL - Live from Toyota Stadium https://t.co/rfx0msNSUb — The Striker Texas (@TheStrikerTexas) October 30, 2021

The Copa Tejas trophy was made by The Bohlin Company, which has been making Western pieces for Hollywood dating back to the 1930s.

The Copa Tejas trophy is littered with details paying homage to the Lone Star State. It is made entirely of silver, weighing 5.5 pounds and has a gold "Lone Star" made from 14 karat gold. The base of the trophy is the shape of Texas, which then spirals up into the rest of the piece. The star from the San Jacinto monument sits atop the trophy.

Finally, the base is handmade with walnut, The Bohlin Company representatives said in the live stream.

It’s all in the details. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Pu8OGIvezF — The Striker Texas (@TheStrikerTexas) October 30, 2021

The Copa Tejas standings can be found on its website here.