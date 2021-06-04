Austin Pets Alive! and Austin FC celebrate successful honorary mascot partnership

The partnership during the club's inaugural season has resulted in 13 adoptions so far.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) are set to celebrate their partnership that has helped dogs find forever homes throughout the soccer club's inaugural season.

The two organizations partnered ahead of the soccer club's first season to have an honorary mascot at each home match from the dogs up for adoption with APA!. The dog selected as honorary mascot for each home match was showcased through social media outreach and activities during each match at Q2 Stadium.

Through the unique partnership, a total of 13 dogs have been adopted.

Ahead of the club's final home match of the season on Nov. 3, APA! and Austin FC will hold a press conference at Q2 Stadium to celebrate the partnership and reveal the season's final honorary mascot up for adoption.

Two honorary mascots will be in attendance, along with the families that adopted them. Goalkeeper Will Pulisic, who fostered honorary mascot Black Rose until she was adopted, will also be there along with representatives from the soccer club and APA!.