Exclusive: KVUE sits down 1-on-1 with Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff

The first season for Austin FC has been riddled with season-ending injuries in the beginning of the year, followed by goal-scoring droughts, which then led to mid-season signings. The Verde and Black did not make the playoffs in the first season, but have a chance to capture another trophy, the Copa Tejas title, with a win Saturday against FC Dallas. Winning Copa Tejas places Austin FC as Texas' top MLS team, beating out both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo FC.