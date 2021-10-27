Exclusive: KVUE sits down 1-on-1 with Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has had some ups and downs throughout the club's inaugural season in Major League Soccer (MLS).
The first season for Austin FC has been riddled with season-ending injuries in the beginning of the year, followed by goal-scoring droughts, which then led to mid-season signings. The Verde and Black did not make the playoffs in the first season, but have a chance to capture another trophy, the Copa Tejas title, with a win Saturday against FC Dallas. Winning Copa Tejas places Austin FC as Texas' top MLS team, beating out both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo FC.
Ahead of the Saturday match, KVUE's Tyler Feldman got an exclusive one-on-one sit-down with head coach Josh Wolff. You can watch the full interview on KVUE's YouTube page here:
