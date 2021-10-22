'Q-mmunity Gives' aims to help Central Texas nonprofits that promote equity, inclusion

Austin FC and software company Q2 are awarding three $50,000 grants to local nonprofits this December.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced they have launched a program to support nonprofits dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in Central Texas.

Starting this year, the two organizations will award three separate $50,000 grants through their "Q-mmunity Gives" program to nonprofit organizations focused on the advancement of underrepresented communities by providing education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness, according to a release.

“The Q-mmunity Gives program exemplifies Q2’s and Austin FC’s aligned mission to foster strong communities here in Central Texas,” said Matt Flake, CEO at Q2. “Through the creation of this new annual community grant program, we are proud to directly support nonprofit organizations which share our passion for strong and diverse communities.”

📰 | Austin FC and @Q2_Software to award grants to local non-profits through new Q-mmunity Gives program. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) October 22, 2021

The Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives Grant Committee will accept applications starting Friday, Oct. 22, though Nov. 10. Grant recipients will be announced Dec. 15.

“Austin is known for its robust nonprofit community,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “As part of our commitment to equity through inclusion, Austin FC is honored to align with Q2 to jointly launch a grantmaking program that will bolster local nonprofit organizations working hard to promote equity and inclusion in our great city for years to come.”

To learn more about the grant, eligibility requirements and to apply, visit the Q-mmunity Gives application website.