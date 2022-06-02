UT men's golf team takes 2022 national championship

The Longhorns golf team took home their first national championship trophy since Jordan Speith led the team in 2012.

The Texas men's golf team has won its fourth national team championship.

The University of Texas team brought home another NCAA Championship win on June 1 with a 3-2 victory over Arizona State University at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This was UT's second appearance in the championship match in the last three NCAA Championships.

Two of the three wins came from a twin brother duo, Parker Coody and Pierceson Coody, and their results were identical.

The final head-to-head win was thanks to Travis Vick. And with that, the Longhorns golf team took home their first national championship trophy since Jordan Speith led the team in 2012.

Before 2012, the golf team claimed the championship in 1971 and 1972.

UT may as well keep its tower orange at this point. This win is the school's fourth major championship in the last 10 days.

The Texas women's tennis team won the NCAA championship for the second year in a row, and Texas Rowing won its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship. Texas Track and Field also recently swept the Big 12 Outdoor Championships for the second straight season.