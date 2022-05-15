UT Austin athletes score three Big 12 titles in one day

Texas Rowing won its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship, while Texas Track and Field swept the Big 12 Outdoor Championships for the second straight season.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about Texas Softball heading into the NCAA tournament.

It was another winning weekend for athletes at the University of Texas at Austin. UT scored three Big 12 Conference titles in one day.

No. 1 Texas Rowing swept five races at the Big 12 Championship to win their seventh consecutive conference title on Sunday. In addition to being the seventh consecutive sweep, the victory marked the eleventh conference title in program history.

"We had a really good day, and I'm really proud of our team," Head Coach Dave O'Neill said. "Winning the conference championship is truly meaningful as we know there are a number of teams and athletes who put in a lot of work throughout the year, and we're proud to represent the Big 12."

UT said the clean sweep netted the Longhorns 98 points in the final Big 12 team standings and automatically qualified the team for the NCAA Championships, set for May 27-29 in Sarasota, Florida. There, the Longhorns will look to defend their national title.

👑 2022 BIG 12 CHAMPIONS 👑



Texas is your @Big12Conference Champion for the seventh consecutive year.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#HereComesTexas | #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/rc55MALv54 — Texas Rowing (@TexasRowing) May 15, 2022

Also on Sunday, the Texas Track and Field Men’s and Women’s teams completed a back-to-back sweep of the Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

The women's team won its third-straight outdoor title with 172.5 points, while the men's team won its second-straight with 161 points. Sunday's sweep is the second straight season the Longhorns swept the outdoor championships, and the two titles make 11 total Big 12 Championships in four seasons with Coach Edrick Floreal at the helm.

UT said the Texas sweep is the sixth time in Big 12 history that teams swept both men's and women's indoor and outdoor titles. Texas has now done it five times (1999, 2006, 2015, 2021 and 2022), while Nebraska also accomplished the feat in 2000.

The UT Tower was lit Sunday night in celebration of the three Big 12 title wins.

The wins by the rowing and track and field teams are just the most recent Big 12 titles scored by UT athletes this year. In April, both the Women's Golf and Women's Tennis teams claimed Big 12 titles on the same day.

In February, the No. 1 Texas Men's Swimming and Diving team won the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship. The team won 18 of 21 events to claim the Big 12 Conference title for the 26th-straight year. No. 2 Women's Swimming and Diving also completed a sweep of the competition at the Big 12 Championships to win its 10th-straight conference title.

