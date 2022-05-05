Texas women's tennis team wins NCAA championship for second year in a row

Stanford and Florida are the only other schools to repeat as NCAA DI women's tennis national champions since 1982.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on May 5, prior to the team's national championship win.

The Texas women's tennis team are champions -- again.

The Longhorns tennis team faced Oklahoma in the national championship match on Sunday and walked away with their second consecutive NCAA Division I Women's Tennis national championship title. The Longhorns defeated Oklahoma 4-1.

It's their fourth NCAA title in program history. They won championships in 1993, 1995 and 2021. Stanford and Florida are the only other schools to repeat as NCAA DI women's tennis national champions since 1982.

Peyton Stearns, Sabina Zeynalova and Allura Zamarripa secured singles victories and the team won the doubles point to get the dual-match win. Zamarripa was named most outstanding player by the NCAA.

Last week, Texas Rowing won its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship, while Texas Track and Field swept the Big 12 Outdoor Championships for the second straight season.

The tennis team's win is UT's 60th national team championship (56 NCAA titles) in school history. Read more about the win.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube