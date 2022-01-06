Austin man catches record-breaking 64-pound fish in Lady Bird Lake

It was a smallmouth buffalo fish caught by Cassady Douglas in February.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man reeled in the big one, setting a record at Lady Bird Lake with a 64-pound fish.

Cassady Douglas, 29, is originally from the Big Bend area and has been living in Austin for two years. In February, he was fishing for about nine hours.

"My drag started peeling and then once I hooked up ... I was like, this is a massive fish,” said Douglas.

He said really it took a lot to bring it in.

"It was crazy. I spent about 25 minutes reeling it in," he said.

It ended being a whopping smallmouth buffalo.

"Connecting with something that old and that big, and it was in pristine condition, it was such an amazing experience," said Douglas.

He ended up setting the water body record for a smallmouth buffalo at Lady Bird Lake. He was given a certificate by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"I always wanted to be in the record book, but for something that big, it blew my mind," he said.

After he caught it, he said it was out of the water for only a couple minutes. He weighed it, took a few pictures and then he released it back in the water.

"If I can hold that fish again, it would be amazing, but he is out there alive and well, but it was great experience," said Douglas.