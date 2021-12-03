Texas Longhorns hold 2021 Pro Day

UT's Pro Day comes ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 29 to May 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — A handful of NFL hopefuls on the Texas Longhorns squad worked out for NFL scouts on Thursday on campus for UT's Pro Day.

Sam Ehlinger, Caden Sterns, Joseph Ossai, Sam Cosmi and other projected NFL talent were among the participants in the workout. Officials with the Dallas Cowboys were in charge of the measurements of players.

There were 31 teams in attendance for Texas' Pro Day, with only the Los Angeles Rams not making the trip, according to NFL reporter Jane Slater.

Among the impressive performances was Cosmi's bench press: 36 reps. That would have tied for the second-best bench press performance at the 2019 NFL combine. The 2019 NFL combine record was 39 reps.

Ossai's vertical jump was 41.5 inches, which would have been the highest for any outside linebacker/edge rusher/defensive lineman – and sixth overall – at the most recent NFL Combine. The top overall vertical jump in 2019 was 44 inches. Sterns' vertical jump was 42 inches, which would have tied for fifth overall in 2019 and been the second-best mark for a safety.

The pro day comes ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 29 to May 1. The latest mock drafts from ESPN, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report do not have any Longhorns projected to go in the first round.