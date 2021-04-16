Texas Longhorns soccer player makes Team Canada squad for Tokyo Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Longhorns junior soccer player, Julia Grosso, is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics this summer.
Grosso was named to Team Canada's Olympic squad on Tuesday. Grosso, who is from Vancouver, is listed as one of four midfielders to make the team. Grosso also made Team Canada for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Canada lost in the Round of 16 to Sweden, 1-0.
This will be Grosso's first time competing in the Olympics for her country. With her selection to the Canada roster, Grosso also becomes the first Olympian in Texas soccer program history, UT Athletics said.
Canada is entering the Olympics as a top-10 ranked nation in the world, according to FIFA's rankings.
Grosso has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for her two seasons with UT. She has 24 total caps for Team Canada and has recorded two assists.
Here is a look at the full Team Canada roster:
- Goalkeeper- Stephanie Labbé | SWE / FC Rosengård
- Goalkeeper - Kailen Sheridan | USA / NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Defender - Kadeisha Buchanan | FRA / FCF Olympique Lyonnais
- Defender - Vanessa Gilles | FRA / FC Girondins de Bordeaux
- Defender - Shelina Zadorsky | ENG / Tottenham Hotspur
- Defender - Allysha Chapman | USA / Houston Dash
- Defender - Ashley Lawrence | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain
- Defender - Jayde Riviere | USA / University of Michigan
- Midfielder - Jessie Fleming | ENG / Chelsea FC
- Midfielder - Julia Grosso | CAN / University of Texas at Austin
- Midfielder - Quinn | USA / OL Reign
- Midfielder - Desiree Scott | USA / Kansas City NWSL
- Forward - Janine Beckie | ENG / Manchester City FC
- Forward - Adriana Leon | ENG / West Ham United FC
- Forward - Nichelle Prince | USA / Houston Dash
- Forward - Deanne Rose | USA / University of Florida
- Forward - Christine Sinclair | USA / Portland Thorns FC
- Forward - Evelyne Viens | USA / NJ/NY Gotham FC
The U.S. announced its Olympic roster Tuesday on Good Morning America. Here is a look at the USWNT squad.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: