'City of Legends' | Austin FC fans reveal TIFO featuring Willie Nelson, other Austin legends and sights

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC supporters unveiled an Austin-themed TIFO at the beginning of the home opener versus the San Jose Earthquakes.

A TIFO is a choreographed banner or large sign put on display at the beginning of soccer matches. They're only up for a few moments at the beginning of the match, and then they're gone.

Austin FC supporters kept the TIFO for the home opener a secret until it was revealed at the beginning of the match. The finished piece features Austin legends like Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, iconic downtown features like the Texas State Capitol and Frost Bank Tower, a bat, a pride-themed armadillo and more.

Minutes after the TIFO was revealed, Austin FC tweeted a photo with the caption, "City of Legends."

Earlier this week, ahead of the USWNT match at Q2 Stadium, KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a sneak peek of the TIFO made in honor of Crystal Dunn. The TIFO featured Dunn kicking a soccer ball with the text "Christened by Queens".

