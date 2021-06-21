Texas Longhorns 2021 soccer schedule and game results

Here is a look at the Texas Longhorns soccer 2021 season.

UT is going to host 11 home matches and go on the road eight times. The Longhorns will host the defending Big 12 champions, TCU, as well as defending league titlists Georgetown, Samford and SIU-Edwardsville.

Six opponents on the 18-match schedule earned bids into the 48-team 2020 NCAA Tournament Field of 64.

UT will return 22 players from the 2020 squad that had its season canceled due to COVID-19. The Longhorns also added seven more players from a a top-rated recruiting class: 2021 Top Drawer Soccer No. 1 national recruit Trinity Byars (forward), Tatiana Fung (No. 9 – midfielder/forward), Emily Jane (EmJ) Cox (No. 10 – center back), Ashlyn Miller (No. 105 – midfielder) and Lola Stanley (No. 131 – forward).

The 2020 squad was 7-5-0 before the season was cut short.

Here is the full schedule (bold depicts home matches):

Aug. 13: vs. Abilene Christian (exhibition)

Aug. 19: at UCF

Aug. 22: at Florida

Aug. 29: vs. Georgetown

Sept. 2: vs. New Mexico State

Sept. 5: at Rice

Sept. 9: vs. Oregon

Sept. 12: vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley

Sept. 16: vs. Samford

Sept. 19: vs. SIUE

Sept. 23: at Kansas State

Sept. 26: at Oklahoma

Sept. 30: vs. TCU

Oct. 3: vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 8: vs. Iowa State

Oct. 15: at Baylor

Oct. 21: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 28: at Kansas

The Big 12 Soccer Championship will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. The NCAA Tournament is slated to begin with first-round action from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.