Texas Longhorns 2021 soccer schedule and game results

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas soccer team released its 2021 season schedule.
UT is going to host 11 home matches and go on the road eight times. The Longhorns will host the defending Big 12 champions, TCU, as well as defending league titlists Georgetown, Samford and SIU-Edwardsville.
Six opponents on the 18-match schedule earned bids into the 48-team 2020 NCAA Tournament Field of 64.
UT will return 22 players from the 2020 squad that had its season canceled due to COVID-19. The Longhorns also added seven more players from a a top-rated recruiting class: 2021 Top Drawer Soccer No. 1 national recruit Trinity Byars (forward), Tatiana Fung (No. 9 – midfielder/forward), Emily Jane (EmJ) Cox (No. 10 – center back), Ashlyn Miller (No. 105 – midfielder) and Lola Stanley (No. 131 – forward).
The 2020 squad was 7-5-0 before the season was cut short.
Here is the full schedule (bold depicts home matches):
- Aug. 13: vs. Abilene Christian (exhibition)
- Aug. 19: at UCF
- Aug. 22: at Florida
- Aug. 29: vs. Georgetown
- Sept. 2: vs. New Mexico State
- Sept. 5: at Rice
- Sept. 9: vs. Oregon
- Sept. 12: vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley
- Sept. 16: vs. Samford
- Sept. 19: vs. SIUE
- Sept. 23: at Kansas State
- Sept. 26: at Oklahoma
- Sept. 30: vs. TCU
- Oct. 3: vs. Texas Tech
- Oct. 8: vs. Iowa State
- Oct. 15: at Baylor
- Oct. 21: vs. West Virginia
- Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma State
- Oct. 28: at Kansas
The Big 12 Soccer Championship will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. The NCAA Tournament is slated to begin with first-round action from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.
