Storms in Central Texas lead to delays at high school football games

CENTRAL, Texas — A line of storms that rocked parts of Central Texas caused delays at some high school football games Friday night.

KVUE crews captured the storms that put some games on delay. One of the games set to occur on Nov. 4 was St. Michael's against Regents, which was put on a 30-minute delay.

In Cedar Park, the Vista Ridge game against Round Rock was put on a lightning delay, according to KVUE's Kevin Davison. He posted this tweet showing the heavy rain soak the field.

Lightning delay continues for Vista Ridge vs Round Rock matchup in Cedar Park @Hunt_Wx @KVUE @JeffJonesSports pic.twitter.com/OqBGVW5US8 — Kevin Davison (@KevinDavison14) November 5, 2022

There was also lightning and rain at the game in Taylor, which led to kick-off being pushed back, according to the KVUE crew.

KVUE's Sports Director Jeff Jones was in Georgetown when storms caused fans to evacuate the stands due to lightning in the area. People at the game were urged to take cover "until the all clear is announced."

26 minutes before kickoff and they’re clearing the stands here in Georgetown—lightning in the area. pic.twitter.com/QdpXyMniCf — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 4, 2022

KVUE's Cory Mose captured this cloud at the McNeil and Cedar Ridge game, which was taking place at Dragon Stadium in Round Rock.

I’m no @Hunt_Wx when it comes to predicting weather, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t good 😅 pic.twitter.com/LYMS67OknO — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) November 4, 2022

Many schools moved their high school football games up a day, playing on Nov. 3 instead of Nov. 4. The schools were anticipating the storms that rolled through Friday night.