Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls.

County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.

Specifically, people are reportedly electioneering in the 100-foot area were talking to voters is banned. Voters who reached out to KVUE about the issue said campaigners were intimidating and frightening voters in the area.

Anyone experiencing something similar should report it to the election judge on the site of the voting location. Those experiencing aggressiveness and intimidation outside of the 100-foot designated voting area can call the police.

