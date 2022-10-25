Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas

Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.

If you know you're registered to vote, you can enter your name, date of birth, the county you live in and ZIP code to see an exhaustive list of all the locations for both Election Day and during early voting here.

For residents in Travis County, locations are divided into the different regional areas of Austin. Some of the polling locations are designated as "Mega-Centers," which means they are open until 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. Find them below:

Central Austin:

Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive (Mega-Center)

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller Blvd.

Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River St.

Travis County Granger Building, 314 W. 11th St.

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Ave.

North Austin:

PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St. (Mega-Center)

Balcones Woods Shopping Center, Suite 102, 11150 Research Blvd.

Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Drive

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E Rundberg Lane

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker Lane

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive

Unity Church of the Hill, 9905 Anderson Mill Road

South Austin:

Southpark Meadows, Suite 500, 9600 S I-35 (Mega-Center)

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Parkway

One Texas Center, Room 325, 505 Barton Springs Road

Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon Drive

Randalls Flagship - West Lake Hills, 3300 Bee Caves Road

South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland Road

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter Lane

East Austin:

Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave St. (Mega-Center)

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina St.

Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Conley-Geurrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile St.

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove Blvd.

Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Drive

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive

Manor ISD Admin Building, 10335 US-290

West Austin:

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Lane (Mega-Center)

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd.

Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center, 607 Ranch Road 620 N

Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek

Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Drive

Randalls Steiner Ranch at Quinlan Crossing, 5145 N FM 620

Riverbend Centre, 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway

Westminster Presbyterian, 3208 Exposition Blvd.

For residents in Williamson County, locations are divided up by the cities they are in. Additionally, certain locations are only open during select days during the early voting time period. Find those here:

Full-time Voting Locations:

Full-time and limited ballot voting locations are open for voting during these time windows:

Oct. 24-29 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 12 p.m -6 p.m.; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Austin:

Anderson Mill Limited District, Room A, 11500 El Salido Parkway

Hartfield Performing Arts Center Lobby, 5800 McNeil Drive

Cedar Park:

Cedar Park Public Library, Community Room, 550 Discovery Blvd.

Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road

Georgetown:

Cowan Creek Amenity Center Lobby, 1433 Cool Springs Way

Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Georgetown ISD Technology Building, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Drive

Georgetown Annex, P105, 100 Wilco Way (Limited Ballot)

Georgetown Annex, HR 108, 100 Wilco Way (Main Voting Location)

Hutto:

Wilco Hutto Annex, Suite 200, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd.

Jarrell:

Jarrell ISD Administration Building, Boardroom, 108 East Avenue F

Leander:

Leander Public Library Annex, 1011 S. Bagdad Road

Round Rock:

Baca Senior Center, Bldg 2 Room 3, 301 W Bagdad St.

Brushy Creek Community Center, Maple Room, 16318 Great Oaks Drive

Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road

Williamson County Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd.

Taylor:

Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St.

Part-time Voting Locations:

Part-time voting locations are open for voting during these time windows:

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Barlett:

Bartlett City Hall, Council Chambers, 140 W. Clark St.

Florence:

Florence City Hall, Council Chambers, 851 FM 970

Granger:

First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 301 E Mesquite

Thrall:

St. John Lutheran Church, Education Center, 409 Main St.

For residents in Hays County, locations are divided up by the cities they are in. Additionally, all early voting locations are open on Oct. 24-29 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Oct. 29, 31 to Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The only day with separate hours is Oct. 30 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Find those locations here:

San Marcos:

Christus Trinity Clinic on Broadway, 401 Broadway St. #A

Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 S Stagecoach Trail (Main Voting Location)

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Dr.

Buda:

Buda City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 405 E Loop St., Building 100

Sunfield Station, 2610 Main St.

Kyle:

HCISD Administration Arnold Transportation Building 21009 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall, 100 W Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School, 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

HCISD Transportation Main Office, 2385 High Rd., Uhland

Hays County Transportation Department Yarrington, 2171 Yarrington Road

Wimberley:

Texan Academy at Scudder, Gym, 400 Green Acres Drive

Wimberley Community Center, Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs and Austin:

Patriots' Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots' Hall Blvd, 3400 E US 290

Precinct 4 Office in Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway