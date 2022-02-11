LIST: Central Texas high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather threat

Several Central Texas varsity football games and Senior Nights have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — The possibility of severe storms is causing some Central Texas high school football teams to hit the gridiron a day early.

A line of storms is expected to approach the KVUE viewing area at around 8 p.m. Friday. The KVUE Weather Team is mainly tracking a damaging wind threat, but large hail and isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.

Here's a look at the local football games that have been moved so far:

Hutto Hippos vs. Pflugerville Weiss Wolves

In Hutto, the Hippos will take to the field on Thursday night against the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves. The varsity game scheduled for Friday night was moved due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to Hutto ISD's Facebook page.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium. The school is also planning on moving up all Senior Night activities by 30 minutes. Below is the schedule for the day:

9 a.m.: Pep Rally at Hutto High School gym

5:30 p.m.: Gates open

6:10 p.m.: Senior parents of the football team, band, hi-steppers, AJROTC, film crew team, team managers, athletic trainers, choir and cheerleaders start lining up

6:25 p.m.: Senior announcements begin

7 p.m.: Kickoff

Westlake Chaparrals vs. Johnson Jaguars

In Austin, the Westlake Chaparrals have moved their varsity game against the Johnson Jaguars to Thursday night.

The team posted on Twitter stating that they are moving the game due to the threat of severe weather. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Westlake High School Chaparral Stadium.

Hays Hawks vs. Lehman Lobos

The Hays Hawks will take on the Lehman Lobos on Thursday night.

The two teams were suppose to hit the gridiron on Friday. However, due to the possibility of severe weather, the game has been pushed back to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bob Shelton Stadium, according to a Facebook post by Hays CISD.

Cedar Creek Eagles vs. SA Veterans Memorial Patriots

The Cedar Creek Eagles and the SA Veterans Memorial Patriots will play under the stadium lights on Thursday. A Twitter post from Cedar Creek states that the varsity game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium.

La Grange Leopards vs. Cuero Gobblers

Football fans will gather in the stands a day earlier as the La Grange Leopards take on the Cuero Gobblers on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post from La Grange Football. The game will be held at Gobbler Stadium.

Giddings Buffaloes vs. Gonzales Apaches

The possibility of severe weather has caused the Giddings Buffaloes and the Gonzales Apaches to move up their varsity game by one day.

A Facebook post from Giddings ISD states that the game will be moved to Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium. All times will remain the same.

Lago Vista Vikings vs. Jarrell Cougars

The possibility of severe weather has moved up this varsity football game, along with Senior Night activities, according to Jarrell ISD's Facebook page.

The Jarrell Cougars will take on the Lago Vista Vikings on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium, instead of on Friday. Below is the breakdown of Thursday night's schedule:

Senior recognition at 6:30 p.m. (Football, band, choir, trainers, cross country and cheer will be recognized)

Football game at 7:30 p.m. (Seniors will walk following the game)

Buffalo Bison vs. Lexington Eagles

According to a Twitter post from Lexington ISD, the game between the Lexington Eagles and the Buffalo Bison will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lexington ISD's Eagle Stadium, with Senior Night activities starting at 6:20 p.m.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube