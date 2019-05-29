For the second time in the past four seasons, the University of Texas men's golf team finished as runners up.

Stanford University defeated Texas in the national title match, 3-2.

The Cardinals' Brandon Wu earned the national championship match-winning point, defeating Texas freshman Pierceson Coody.

One key match win for Stanford was Henry Shrimp's win against the Longhorns' Spencer Soosman. Shrimp stormed back from a two-down deficit.

