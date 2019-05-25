TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A phenomenal first season for Texas Longhorns softball head coach Mike White came to an end Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

An 8-5 loss to Alabama in the third and final game of the Super Regional series ended UT's season one win shy of the Women's College World Series.

It was a season where the Longhorns finished with a 46-17 overall record.

The 46 wins are the most in one season for UT since 2013.

Texas pitcher Miranda Elish watched from the bench Saturday due to the injury she suffered the night before. Elish was drilled in the face with a throw from her catcher, Mary Iakopo.

RELATED: Texas Longhorns softball pulls off biggest comeback of season, forces Game 3 in Super Regional

The Longhorns jumped into a deep hole in the third inning when Alabama jumped out to a 7-1 thanks to back-to-back homers.

UT responded with a four-run fifth inning, all thanks to Shannon Rhodes grand slam.

But it was a too little, too late situation for Texas.

The Longhorns placed two runners on base in their final at-bat in the seventh inning. That rally ended as well as the game.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Leander church to host 'Drag Queen Story Time' after City cancels library event

Matthew McConaughey spotted wearing Austin FC shirt at L.A. soccer match

Bastrop County man feels deputy used excessive force during an arrest on private property