AUSTIN, Texas — After reports surfaced that Texas Longhorns wide receiver Bru McCoy would be transferring back to the University of Southern California only a few short months after transferring to Texas, others are now saying he is meeting with Head Coach Tom Herman and other people close to the team.

According to Anwar Richardson, a University of Texas Football journalist for Orange Bloods, McCoy will be meeting with Herman, Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Coach Drew Mehringer, and Director of Player Development Kevin Washington on Wednesday.

Richardson said the foursome will be flying to California on Wednesday to meet with the freshman and his family.

Chuck Carlton, a sports reporter for the Dallas Morning News, said he also confirmed the meetup.

According to Richardson, Coach Herman also helped talk another player out of transferring to another school earlier this year. Case and point Quarterback Casey Thompson.

"Herman understood Thompson was a young player who had a moment of uncertainty," tweeted Richardson. "Same could happen with Bru McCoy."

McCoy transferred to UT in January, only a few weeks after enrolling at USC.

USC reporter Chris Trevino first reported the news on Monday.

"Haven't confirmed it, but what an odd story if it happens," tweeted Richardson.

