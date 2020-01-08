Round Rock Hairy Men cancel final two games after members of team test positive for COVID-19

Tickets purchase for the games will be automatically refunded.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Sorry, Hairy Men fans: The season is over.

The Round Rock Hairy Men announced Saturday that they have canceled their final two games of the season after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"With just two games remaining in the season, out of an abundance of caution, we felt it was in the best interest of our players and staff to end the season now," General Manager Tim Jackson said.

The Hairy Men are ending their season atop the South Division standings with a record of 16-11.

"We would like to thank the players, coaches and staff that made this such a memorable season," President Chris Almendarez said. "We would also like to thank the fans, media and everyone that supported this team as we brought baseball back to Central Texas."

If you purchased tickets for Friday night's rainout or Sunday night's season finale, those will be automatically refunded to the card on file within the next five business days. If you bought your tickets with PayPal, you will need to contact tickets@RRExpress.com to process your refund.