Here's a look at the Round Rock Hairy Men's schedule and latest scores

You can find the latest scores and upcoming schedule for the Round Rock Hairy Men baseball team here.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express was granted a temporary expansion team in the Texas Collegiate League (TCL) for the 2020 season, the state’s first major collegiate summer wood bat league.

The team is dubbed the Round Rock Hairy Men in a nod to the area’s local urban legend. The TCL has expanded to field 10 teams for the 2020 season, each made up of active collegiate players competing in a 30-game regular season that runs from June 30 until Aug. 2.

Round Rock opens the 2020 TCL season with a six-game road trip. The league’s Opening Day was Tuesday, June 30, with the Hairy Men meeting the Brazos Valley Bombers for a three-game series at Travis Field in Bryan, Texas. After that, Round Rock heads to the Texas Panhandle for a three-game slate against the Amarillo Sod Dogs at Hodgetown Stadium, home of the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The home opener at Dell Diamond is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, at 7:05 p.m. as the Victoria Generals come to town for a three-game battle.

Up next, Round Rock and San Antonio take their decades-old rivalry from Minor League Baseball to the TCL. The six-game season series features a unique format where each team alternates home games during a pair of three-game sets. The Round Rock Hairy Men host the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Saturday, July 11; Friday, July 31; and Sunday, Aug. 2. Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium – home of the San Antonio Missions, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers – will host the rivalry games on Friday, July 10; Sunday, July 12; and Saturday, Aug. 1.

Round Rock’s longest homestand of the season begins on Tuesday, July 14, with a three-game bout against the Acadiana Cane Cutters before the Sod Dogs come barking for a three-game weekend series on Friday, July 17.

The Hairy Men then head south to Riverside Stadium in Victoria for a three-game slate against the Generals on Tuesday, July 21, before the team’s lone trip to Louisiana for a series against the Cane Cutters at Fabacher Field in Youngsville beginning on Friday, July 24.

The final homestand of the year launches Tuesday, July 28, with a three-game set against Brazos Valley prior to the conclusion of the season series against San Antonio.

The TCL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The top two teams in each division will meet in a three-game divisional series, hosted by the higher seed, followed by a one-game, winner-take-all championship for the Gerald Haddock Trophy on Saturday, Aug. 8.

All Monday through Saturday Hairy Men home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. while all Sunday home games will start at 6:05 p.m.

Round Rock’s full 2020 schedule is below:

**Home games are depicted in BOLD**

Round Rock Hairy Men record: 0-1

June 30 at Brazos Valley Bombers - 9-4 L

July 1 at Brazos Valley Bombers

July 2 at Brazos Valley Bombers

July 3 at Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 4 at Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 5 at Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 7 vs. Victoria Generals

July 8 vs. Victoria Generals

July 9 vs. Victoria Generals

July 10 at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

July 11 vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas

July 12 at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

July 14 vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 15 vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 16 vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 17 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 18 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 19 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

July 21 at Victoria Generals

July 22 at Victoria Generals

July 23 at Victoria Generals

July 24 at Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 25 at Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 26 at Acadiana Cane Cutters

July 28 vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

July 29 vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

July 30 vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

July 31 vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Aug. 1 at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Aug. 2 vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Aug. 4 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series - TBD

Aug. 5 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series - TBD

Aug. 6 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series - TBD

Aug. 8 TCL Playoffs - Championship Game - TBD